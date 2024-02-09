Economic Hardship: Senate Meets Tinubu’s Economic Team

The Senate is currently meeting with the economic team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the poor economy, hunger and depreciation in the value of Nigeria.

The Senate had asked that the entire President Tinubu’s economic team appear on Friday after the Red Chamber had invited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Olayemi Cardoso, last week Friday.

The members of the economic team are: Minister of Finance, Olawale Edun; Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; CBN Governor Cardoso; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji and Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, among others.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Banks, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, said the panel’s scheduled meeting with the CBN Governor for last Friday could not be held because of Cardoso’s engagement at the House of Representatives.

He said: “To that extent, it will appear that on our part, we’ll have to adjourn until Friday the 9th of February.

“The reason, too, I think I should explain, is that tomorrow there is a session with the Service Chiefs, and of course that might extend till Thursday, because they are issues of very serious concern to us.

“So, in order to play safe and have enough time to also interact properly with the economic team in this instance, meaning that we might extend the invitation beyond the governor to also include members of the economic team.”