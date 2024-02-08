Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 8th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 8th February 2024.

The PUNCH: In a move to reduce the pressure on the naira, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has raised a 7,000-man special task force across its 14 zonal commands to clamp down on dollar racketeers. The spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the commission had summoned the proprietors of private universities and other schools charging tuition in dollars.

Vanguard: A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the federal government to fix the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and other goods within seven days from February 7, 2024. Trial judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, specifically ordered the government to fix the prices of milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and it’s spare parts, matches, motorcycles and its spare parts, motor vehicles and it’s spare parts as well as petroleum products, including diesel, premium motor spirit, PMS, and kerosene.

The Nation: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday joined the battle to halt further depreciation of the naira against the dollar. It launched a crackdown on dollar speculators, hoarders, racketeers and firms issuing invoices in foreign currency.

Daily Trust: The bandits who abducted women accompanying a bride to her matrimonial home at Damari, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State last Thursday have released a video showing the captives.

