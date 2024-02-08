IPOB Rejects Continuous Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has publicly declared its refusal to accept the continuation of the court trial of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group’s stance is firmly rooted in the decision of the Appeal Court in Abuja, which on October 13, 2022, discharged and acquitted Kanu of all charges levied against him by the Federal Government.

Despite the Appeal Court’s ruling, Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since 2021 after his arrest in Kenya and subsequent repatriation to Nigeria.

This continued detention has been a point of contention and a source of widespread outcry among IPOB members and sympathizers.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on December 15, 2023, approved the Federal Government’s request to proceed with Kanu’s trial on terrorism charges, remanding the case back to the High Court.

The hearing was scheduled to begin on February 8, 2024. However, the absence of the Federal Government’s representation at the court led to an adjournment of the case.

In a statement on Thursday, the IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said, “Sadly, the same Federal Government that is prosecuting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is refusing to make an appearance at the same Abuja High Court hearing on February 8, 2024.

“The refusal of the Federal Government to appear in the court on that day for continuation of their trial is evident that they do not have a case against Kanu.

“We stand by the judgment of the Appeal Court, which ordered that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should not be tried again in any Nigerian court. The Supreme Court Judges agreed with them but lacked the courage and integrity to uphold the Appeal Court judgment.

“IPOB leadership has reviewed the actions of the Federal Government and the judiciary and totally rejected further trial of our leader in the High Court. They know very well that they have no case against him.

“The FG is just utilising the weak instrumentality of the law in Nigeria to detain and persecute Kanu indefinitely. The wicked persecution of Kanu and other innocent IPOB members will continue to destroy Nigeria’s image locally and internationally.”

The pro-Biafran group urged President Bola Tinubu to release Kanu unconditionally “because self-determination is lawful domestically and internationally.

“We are interested in the self-preservation of Biafrans from marauding terrorists. Biafra liberation is a divine project that not even former President Muhammadu Buhari nor anyone else can stop its actualisation.

“IPOB has come to restore Biafra, and it is either Biafra or Biafra. That is our oath of allegiance to the Biafra Nation and our oath of honour to all those who have fallen in the course of our match to freedom.”