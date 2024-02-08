I Want To Make Nigeria Happy With My Performance – Nwabali (Video)

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has expressed his desire to make Nigerians happy after Nigeria’s victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

The Chippa United goalkeeper disclosed this in an interview with reporters following the semi-final match on Wednesday in Bouke.

Nwabali produced a man-of-the-match performance, saving two penalties as Nigeria powered their way into the Africa Cup of Nations final after a pulsating 4-2 penalty shootout win over South Africa in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament in Ivory Coast.

He said, “I don’t really know how I am feeling. When I look around, because of Nigerians, I only want to make them happy and just make them feel good.

“I did not even expect this thing coming my way now but I give God the glory and I want to say a very big thank you to everyone, my club, Chippa United family, and my coaches here who always guide me.

“Today showed me that it’s going to be a D-day for us in the final but you know football, you can never predict but I wish it is going to come our way.

“They always know this slogan ‘you no go gree for anybody’ and I really want to do more for Nigeria, I love them all. Thank you to everyone who wishes me well.”

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles’ performance in the AFCON brought Nigeria to the final as they strive to secure another AFCON trophy.

It is the eighth time the Super Eagles will be playing in the AFCON final, having previously appeared in seven.

They won three of the final games in 1980, 1994 and 2013, while they lost four in 1984, 1988, 1990 and 2000.