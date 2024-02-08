Federal Government Promises To Reward Super Eagles For Reaching 2023 AFCON Final

The Federal Government of Nigeria has promised to reward the Super Eagles for reaching the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, February 7.

This is according to a statement on the official Instagram page of the Super Eagles earlier today, February 8.

A series of group pictures of the Super Eagles featuring the vice president of the country, Kashim Shettima, alongside Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) were also shared on the Instagram page.

Other dignitaries in the picture include FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick, NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and Oil mogul Wale Tinubu.

The pictures were taken in the Super Eagles’ dressing room minutes after they knocked out the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON via penalties.

Recall that Nigeria and South Africa played a 1-1 draw in regulation time before they went into a penalty shootout in which the Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, saved two of the kicks to send Nigeria to the final.

A statement from the Super Eagles Instagram page reads: “The Federal Govt has promised to reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication in reaching the Final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in CIV.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima told the players and their officials in the dressing room, following their hard-fought victory over South Africa in the semi-finals on Wednesday, that the govt and people of Nigeria are proud of their accomplishment.

“The VP was in company with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), as well as Oil mogul Wale Tinubu, FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick and NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau.”

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the hosts, Ivory Coast, in the 2023 AFCON final at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.