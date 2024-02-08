Corruption Allegations Against Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff, Gbajabiamila Baseless — HoR Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the allegations against the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The speaker made this call during a press conference on Thursday addressing the state of the nation.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila has been the focal point of corruption allegations, particularly involving the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

In his address to the public, Abbas encouraged Nigerians to refrain from spreading false information but encouraged constructive criticism to enhance accountability among government officials.

Nonetheless, he highlighted that the accusations against Gbajabiamila have the potential to undermine the nation’s democracy.

He said, “There has been a rise in defamation campaigns on social media involving the deliberate dissemination of false and misleading information with the intent to harm the reputation of individuals or organisations. These campaigns often target political opponents, seeking to undermine their credibility, integrity, and public trust.

“The recent unjustified and baseless allegations against the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, point to the danger of an unfettered and unaccountable social media. Such acts not only undermine the integrity of our democracy but also erode the fabric of our national unity.

“Yet, Femi is just one of millions of Nigerians who suffer cyberbullying and coordinated campaigns of defamation daily. Too many victims are not as powerful as him to defend themselves.

“Those of us who have worked with him for over a decade can attest to his patriotism and integrity. His willingness to voluntarily subject himself to investigation by all security and law enforcement agencies demonstrates his rectitude and honour.

“I urge the security agencies to work diligently and swiftly to investigate all matters he has raised in his letter to them and inform Nigerians of their findings. If not found guilty, these agencies must fish out those responsible for the character assassination and ensure they are brought before the law.

“It is most unfortunate that someone who has, over the years, built a reputation through hard work and commitment to service, should be damaged by unscrupulous elements. The consistent attempt to pull him down for purely political or personal reasons and without consequence is deeply deplorable.”