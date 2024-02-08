Buhari’s Corrupt Govt Responsible For Current Economic Hardship – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction Claims

A faction of South-East socio-political group Ohanaeze Ndigbo has blamed widespread corruption from the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, for the current economic hardship.

Naija News reports that the organization blamed Nigeria’s present economic woes on the inefficiency, nepotism-driven appointments, and corruption of the previous government under Buhari.

In a statement released on Thursday, the group’s secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, expressed sadness over the way the corruption that President Bola Tinubu inherited from had made things worse.

The organization stated that the skyrocketing costs are causing unheard levels of suffering for Nigerians.

Ohanaeze asked Tinubu to consult with extremely respected economists such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Oby Ezekwesili, Akinwumi Adesina, and others in order to address the economy and offer practical solutions to Nigeria’s current economic problem.

The statement by Isiguzoro read, “The prevailing anger in the country is a testament to the unbearable pain of hunger that its citizens are forced to endure.

“Compounded by the weakening naira due to the forex exchange situation, Nigerians have grown weary of hollow promises from the federal government.

“The time has come for immediate action to assuage the concerns of the people.

“By drawing upon their expertise, a tangible and swift roadmap for Nigeria’s economic recovery can be forged while simultaneously reducing the burden and cost of governance.

“Tinubu must initiate a comprehensive overhaul of the economic team, as their evident lack of innovative ideas, competence and determination has rendered them incapable of navigating the nation’s economy out of its present quagmire.”