AFCON: France, Saudi Club Move To Sign Stanley Nwabali After Nigeria Vs South Africa Match

The talented goalkeeper for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Stanley Nwabali, has emerged on the radar for some clubs in Saudi Arabia and France, as well as Kaizer Chiefs, a team in South Africa.

Naija News reports that Nwabali is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for South African club Chippa United, which plays in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

However, the 27-year-old player has become highly sought after due to his exceptional performances at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to reports, there is strong interest from Kaizer Chiefs to secure Nwabali’s services, as he has proven to be a valuable asset.

This demonstrates the Nigerian’s skill and reliability in the competitive league.

Naija News reports that Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, recognized Nwabali’s abilities and selected him as the number one goalkeeper for the AFCON tournament, surpassing Francis Uzoho.

This decision has paid off, as Nwabali has only conceded two goals in six matches, against Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

Nwabali’s outstanding performances have given the Super Eagles a fighting chance in the continental competition, which they last triumphed in 2013.

Speaking on the latest interest, Nwabali’s agent, Mohammed Lawal, has now hinted at a big move for the player.

“There is interest in France and Saudi Arabia. There is no surprise because of his performance during the Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast,” SNL24 quoted Lawal saying.

“I have only seen [Kaizer Chiefs links] in newspapers. I cannot comment on anything regarding local interest, please speak to the chairman of the club.”