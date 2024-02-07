VIDEO: One Injured As Nigerian Army Allegedly Attack Police Camp In Plateau

Men of the Nigerian Army have been accused of an assault on officers of the Nigerian Police Force in the Sabong-Gari/Mangu area of Plateau State.

In a viral video clip online, an injured police officer is seen with his riffle, lamenting the unfair treatment meted on him allegedly by operatives of the Nigerian military posted in Mangu.

The injured officer berated the operation of the army in the area, with his colleagues making supportive comments.

A voice in the background could also be heard in the video seen on SaharaReporters, appealing to the federal government to look into the situation, alleging that the army has been causing trouble in Sabon-Gari and Mangu area of Plateau State.

“The Nigerian Army in Mangu came and attacked our mobile policemen. They attacked them, fired them.

“We are doing our work. We don’t know what the Nigerian Army want in Mangu here.

“Look at how they injured this mobile police. We don’t need the Nigerian Army here, they have been a problem to us in the Sabon Gari and Mangu for a very long time.

“After attacking the civilians, they came for the police. We want the government to look at what is happening. We don’t need the army in Mangu here.

“They met him where he is camped and dropped down from their vehicle and began to hit him,” the self-proclaimed officers said in the video.

See the video clip below: