Vice President Shettima Jets Off To Ivory Coast To Watch Super Eagles’ Match

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday departed the shores of the country to watch the Super Eagles semi-final match at the ongoing AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The Eagles are set to take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by 6 pm later today in a must-win encounter in order to progress to the final of the tournament.

Ahead of the game, the senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, Stanley Nwocha, confirmed that Shettima would be at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire to watch the Super Eagles take on their South African counterparts.

Nkwocha said Vice President Shettima left for Abidjan at the instance of President Bola Tinubu to support the Eagles and strengthen the deep-rooted connection between football and national identity in Nigeria.

He added that Shettima’s presence will not only inspire the Super Eagles on the pitch but also serve as a rallying point for millions of Nigerians cheering from their homes.

The statement said Vice President Shettima’s visit to Côte d’Ivoire serves as a powerful call for national unity and support.

As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial semi-final match, it urged Nigerians across the globe to raise their voices and cheer on their team.