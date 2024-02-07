Tinubu Vows End To Insecurity As NAF Unveils Attack Helicopters

President Bola Tinubu, has restated his administration’s commitment to ending the insecurity currently disturbing the peace of the nation.

Naija News reports that the President gave this assurance whilst inducting the Nigerian Air Force to two T129 Attack Combat Helicopters and one King Air Beechcraft 360ER mobility aircraft.

The President, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, stated that the procurement of the helicopters and their induction represented his administration’s dedication to national security.

The induction ceremony took place on Tuesday at the 131 Engineering Group Hanger, Nigeria Air Force Base, Makurdi.

The President declared that the NAF’s airpower would be enhanced in the ongoing fight against terrorism with the acquisition and introduction of the new platforms.

He acknowledged that since its establishment in 1964, “NAF has been playing a critical role in the nation’s security, international operations and humanitarian needs.

“Let me commend the Chief of Air Staff, officers and men for their commitment to enhancing national security. I assure you that the Tinubu administration will continue to support NAF and indeed, the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards combating terrorism, oil theft and other criminal activities.”

The President stated that significant progress had been made in the ongoing fight against terrorism, but he also pointed out that there wasn’t much to celebrate until the security issues were completely resolved.

In order to combat the threat, he demanded a shift in approach, tactics, and philosophy.