Tinubu Is Just A Few Months Old In Office – APC Replies PDP, LP Over Criticism

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has replied to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) over their criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to the APC, the incumbent government deserves some accolades following its achievements just a few months into office.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the APC, Felix Morka, made this observation on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Morka urged opposition political parties to provide enduring solutions to the challenges facing the nation instead of merely complaining.

Morka expressed his concern that the opposition’s role should not be limited to condemnation, emphasizing the need for more substantial actions.

He said: “The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, also campaigned to undertake some of the reforms the President Bola Tinubu government is undertaking.”

The APC chieftain mentioned that the Nigerian government was well-informed about the difficulties encountered by its citizens and emphasized the need for patience, highlighting the recent establishment of the Tinubu administration.

“This government is not one year. We are a few months old. Look at the inputs under this government. The bold steps they have taken to tackle these fundamental problems,” Morka said, opining that the difficulties were temporary routes to getting the country working.