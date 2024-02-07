Terrorism Charges: ‘We Are Ready To Join Issues With This Never Ending Case’ – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that his legal team are ready to fight despite the adjournment of his case.

Naija News reports that the Abuja Federal High Court has adjourned the hearing of Kanu’s case.

The court had scheduled February 8 for the hearing of Kanu’s terrorism charges following the December judgment of the Supreme Court.

In December, the Supreme Court transferred Kanu’s case back to the Federal High Court for the continuation of trial.

This was after the apex court upturned the Appeal Court ruling that discharged and acquitted Kanu of all terrorism charges.

Reacting to the adjournment, Ejimakor said that Kanu’s legal team is ready to join issues with the “never-ending case” that has lasted for nine years.

Ejimakor described the adjournment as a setback.

Posting on X on Wednesday, Ejimakor wrote, “Sadly, the Federal High Court hearing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case set for 8th Feb has been ADJOURNED. Despite this setback, the Legal Team is poised for a short date, as we stand ready to join issues with this never-ending case, spanning nine years from 2015. All processes are in.”