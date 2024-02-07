Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 7th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 7th February 2024.

The PUNCH: Nigerians’ spending on foreign education, healthcare and personal travels gulped over $98bn in 10 years, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria data. The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who made the disclosure while addressing the House of Representatives on Tuesday, was responding to an inquiry by the lawmakers on the factors behind the rapid depreciation of the naira in the last few weeks.

The Guardian: Stakeholders in the poultry business are worried that unless urgent interventions are urgently implemented, the sector is headed to a complete collapse in a matter of months. The multiple crises have caused a sharp rise in price in the past months with retail cost now averaging N3,600 per crate, depending on location and size, and N150 for a single egg.

Vanguard: THE Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, met behind closed doors with the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and some ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, over food security and protests in some states.

The Nation: The Federal Government yesterday painted a positive economic picture of the days ahead. The policies of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration are yielding fruits, key members of the economic team assured.

Daily Trust: The House of Representatives yesterday called on the federal government to urgently take steps to tackle the rising cost of living with devastating effects on Nigerians.

