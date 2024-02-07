Nigeria Vs South Africa: Okonjo-Iweala Writes Super Eagles Ahead Of AFCON Semi-final Match

The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has conveyed a message of hope to the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, ahead of their crucial semi-final clash against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Naija News reports that Nigeria and South Africa will today battle for a final spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ahead of the crucial match, Okonjo-Iweal took to her official X handle to encourage the Super Eagles to successfully accomplish their mission against South Africa and secure a spot in the AFCON finals.

Additionally, she extended her best wishes to Jose Peseiro’s team, hoping for their triumph over their formidable opponents.

“Wishing our very own Super Eagles the best of luck tomorrow!! Let’s get it done,” the WTO Director-General posted.

The match between Nigeria and South Africa is scheduled to commence at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have confirmed that Victor Osimhen has been declared fit to play the 2023 AFCON semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday.

Osimhen was a big doubt for the game when the Super Eagles team flew from Abidjan to Bouaké, Ivory Coast’s second biggest city, on Monday, January 5, without the 24-year-old Napoli striker.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naija News reported that Osimhen was cleared to reunite with the team in Bouaké ahead of the game but wasn’t cleared to play.

The media officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, confirmed that the player would have to go through medical checks when he arrives in Bouaké before he can be declared fit for the game.

However, a statement from the team this evening confirmed that Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for the game against South Africa at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday.

“He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today.”

Naija News can confirm that Victor Osimhen was part of the Super Eagles training in Bouaké this evening. The 25-year-old participated in all the team’s training sessions which confirmed that he is fit and ready for the much anticipated 2023 AFCON semi-final clash.