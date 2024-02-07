INEC Announces Supplementary, Re-run Elections In Taraba And Enugu For February 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set the date for a supplementary election in Taraba State and a new re-run election in Enugu State for February 14.

This decision was made public through a statement released by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, following the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

During this meeting, INEC officials reviewed the outcomes of the recent re-run and by-elections held on Saturday, which were conducted across nine constituencies to fill vacancies caused by the death or resignation of members elected during the 2023 general elections.

These vacancies were noted in both the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The re-run election also extended to 39 constituencies, following directives from the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals, aiming to resolve contested election results.

Olumekun highlighted the successful conclusion of the by-election across the designated constituencies with one notable exception: the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency.

The final declaration for this constituency was deferred due to instances of over-voting at some polling units, which significantly affected the margin of lead between the leading candidates.

To address these discrepancies and ensure the integrity of the electoral process, INEC has opted for a supplementary election in Taraba and a re-run in Enugu.

Olumekun assured that details regarding the affected polling units and the measures taken to rectify the identified issues would be made available to the public on Wednesday.

He said, “Regarding the re-run election, disruptions occurred at two polling units in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State and across all polling units in the Enugu South State Constituency of Enugu State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

“This was due to violence, thuggery, and the hijacking of election materials.

“The commission had previously suspended the re-run election in these areas in accordance with Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act 20 of 22.

“Following additional reports from our officials in the affected states, the Commission supports the Returning Officer’s decision to announce results in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, as the number of registered voters in the two polling units did not affect the outcome of the election.

“The Commission has resolved to conduct a supplementary election in Taraba and a new re-run election in Enugu State on Wednesday Feb. 14.

“Due to security concerns, the election in Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency will be held at a later date, after further discussions with security agencies and stakeholders.”