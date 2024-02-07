Full List: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Football Viewing Centres In Lagos Ahead Of AFCON Semi-final Match

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led government of Lagos State has set up football viewing centres to provide an immersive experience for the residents amid anxieties in the semi-final stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa will clash in a highly anticipated match on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The winner of this encounter will progress to the final stage of the 2023 AFCON.

The Lagos State Government has, ahead of this event, established a mega viewing centre at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to promote and ensure that the thrilling and unifying sport of football is enjoyed by people of all ages across the state.

With a total of 25 viewing centres spread throughout Lagos, the government aims to create an atmosphere where the teeming population can come together and revel in the excitement of the ongoing AFCON.

It is worth noting that Nigeria has remained undefeated in the 2023 AFCON, which commenced on January 13, 2024.

The kick-off for today’s highly anticipated match is scheduled for 6 pm.

Naija News reports that Nigeria has been crowned AFCON champions three times, finished second on four occasions and came third place eight times.

Confirming the viewing centres, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement, said: “Lagos, being the sports capital and the base of the largest supporters of the Super Eagles, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deemed it fit to provide an opportunity for all fans to watch the match.

“Mr Governor expressed the hope that the national team will triumph in the match because the team has so far shown the capacity and technical know-how to win.”

Below Is The Full List Of Viewing Centres Outlined By The Lagos Government

Apart from the Mega Viewing Centre at Onikan, other centres are located in Agege Stadium, Abesan Sports Centre, Alimosho LGA Secretariat, Agbado-Oke Odo, Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Secretariat, L.A. Primary School, Layeni, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Anglican Primary School, Aradagun, Badagry.

Other include New Road Primary School, Ajegunle, Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Coker-Aguda, Surulere, Epe Recreation Centre, Sprite Court, Festac, Igando-Ikotun LCDA Secretariat, Onisabe of Igbobi’s Palace, Jibowu, Alajede’s Palace, Ijede, Oba’s Palace, Ijegun, Ikorodu Town Hall, APC Party Secretariat, Ketu.

Also listed as viewing centres are: Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos, Lagos House Car Park, Marina, Mushin Public Library, YMD Garden, Ojo, Olera Football Pitch, Ojokoro Housing Estate, Afolabi Primary School, Oshodi, Papa Playing Field, Oworonsoki and Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba.