Bandits Kill Three Soldiers, Two Others In Nasarawa

In a distressing development that has heightened tensions in the Katapka community of Toto Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, bandits have reportedly killed three soldiers and two members of a local vigilante group.

The violent outbreak, which has instilled widespread fear among residents, occurred on Tuesday afternoon, following a series of attacks that have plagued the area.

This recent assault comes in the wake of an earlier tragedy on February 1, 2024, where unidentified gunmen claimed the lives of three individuals and inflicted extensive property damage in both Katapka and Okudu communities.

The severity of these attacks prompted the deployment of Nigerian Army personnel to restore peace and order in the beleaguered local government area.

Despite the army’s efforts to secure the region and protect its inhabitants, the bandits mounted a new offensive, catching the security forces off guard and resulting in significant casualties among the soldiers and vigilante members working alongside them.

In an interview with Punch in Lafia on Wednesday, the Chairman of Toto Local Government Area, Abdullahi Aliyu-Tashas, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the security personnel.

He said, “The suspected bandits laid ambush for the military personnel who were on patrol to maintain law and order in the area and killed three of them on the spot.

“Katakpa community had been recently attacked, and as a result of that, the soldiers were drafted to Katakpa to maintain law and order, but they were unfortunately killed in an ambush on Tuesday afternoon.”

He added that the state government had taken over the matter and made efforts towards handling the situation, adding that more security operatives had been sent to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, an ethnic group in the area, the Bassa Cultural Development Union, has called on the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, to fish out those behind the attacks on the community.

This was contained in a statement signed by its chairman, Emmanuel Gbaji, and made available to journalists in Lafia on Wednesday.

The statement read, “We the Bassa community of Nasarawa State, have barely recovered from the shock of the attack on Okudu village when we received news of the attack on Katapka vIllage. The unfortunate event came with the loss of three lives and wanton destruction of property.

“We want to call on His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. A. A Sule, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to use his good office to fish out the perpetrators of these criminal attacks so that peace can return to Toto Local Government Area.

“We want to send our deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and we ask God to give them the fortitude to bear their loss. We are deeply pained by their loss and we pray that God would comfort them.”