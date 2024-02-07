AFCON 2023: APC Governors Splash N200 Million On Super Eagles

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has doled out N200 million to the Super Eagles to spur them to victory ahead of the semifinal match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, made this known in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Diana-Mary Nsan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian team will take on the South African side in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Wednesday.

Enoh applauded the enthusiasm of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is the chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, and all members of the Forum for the donation.

Enoh said the forum took swift action immediately after he spoke with Uzodinma on the need for the governors to motivate the national soccer team ahead of the semi-final match against the South Africans.

The minister said the complete sum of N200 million has already been redeemed to the players by the APC governors.

Enoh said: “I want to thank the Progressive Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state for galvanizing and redeeming the sum of two hundred million Naira only to the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are currently in Cote D’Ivoire for AFCON 2023.

“The Super Eagles have shown immense commitment and tenacity through every match, this shows that they are on the path to conquer the continent again and bring home the coveted Cup of Nations.

“Therefore,we must rally support for them because upon their shoulders lie the enormous responsibility to make Nigeria our great Nation proud.”