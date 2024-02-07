88.4 Million People In Nigeria Living In Extreme Poverty – FG

88.4 million people in Nigeria live in extreme poverty, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Temitope Fadeshemi.

Naija News reports that Fadeshemi made this revelation while distributing agricultural supplies to 250 smallholder farmers in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the actions were given to the farmers in accordance with the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

The permanent secretary was represented by the Director of the Ministry’s Department of Extension Services, Bashir Abdulkadir.

He said that the occasion represented a critical turning point in the Federal Government’s overall efforts to improve the lot of smallholder farmers and promote sustainable farming methods.

He said, “The level of poverty in Nigeria is alarming. An estimated population of 88.4 million people in Nigeria is living in extreme poverty.

”The number of men living on less than 1.90 U.S. dollars a day in the country reached around 44.7 million, while the count was at 43.7 million for women.

“Overall, 12.9 percent of the global population in extreme poverty was found in Nigeria as of 2022.

”I am delighted to remind you that NPRGS, in collaboration with the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service (FDAE), has diligently enumerated and validated approximately 250 farmers for participation in this transformative programme.

“These farmers are not just the backbone of our agricultural sector; they are the heartbeat that forms the heartbeat of our nation’s prosperity.

“The NPRGS reflects our government’s dedication to addressing poverty at its roots, emphasizing the pivotal role agriculture plays in economic growth and development.

“Through initiatives like today’s training and empowerment programme, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.”