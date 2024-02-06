Tinubu Spoke To Me Daily Until The Abducted Pupils Were Released – Gov Oyebanji

The governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu spoke with him every day until the abducted schoolchildren were released.

Oyebanji stated this on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, who came on a condolence visit to his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji asserted that the perpetrators of the gruesome act would not go unpunished.

The Afenifere delegation, led by the Ondo State chairman of the group, Korede Duyile, was sent by the national leader of the group, Reuben Fasoranti, to commiserate with the government and people of Ekiti State over the killing of two traditional rulers and the abduction of some pupils of a private school and their teachers last week.

Speaking during the visit, the governor described the kidnapping of the school pupils and their teachers as a dangerous dimension, hence the need to mobilise forces to rescue the children.

“Mr President really tried; from the minute it happened until the last day the children were released, the President was talking to me daily, giving appropriate directives on the way out. And I want Afenifere to thank him,” he said.

Governor Oyebanji said that in spite of the release of the children, security agencies have continued the search for the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to bring them to justice. This, he said, was necessary in order to put an end to the dastardly acts.

Oyebanji further said: “All the governors of the Southwest states are united on this matter of security. And we are collaborating on the issue. We have a common position; the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu slowed things down. We feel it would be proper to accord him respect and continue the process after his burial.”