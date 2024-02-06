Police Deny Role In Creation Of Miyetti Allah Security Outfit

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, CP Shehu Umar Nadada, has refuted any claims of the command’s participation in the creation of a Fulani Nomad Vigilante team.

Naija News understands that a 1,144-member security team was recently formed in the state by the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo.

During the inauguration ceremony on January 17, Bodejo tasked the team with combating banditry, cattle rustling, and various forms of insecurity in the state.

The development has since generated mixed reactions among concerned Nigerians.

However, during a courtesy visit on Tuesday (today) by members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at the state police command’s headquarters in Lafia, CP Nadada clarified the command has no knowledge about the formation of the outfit.

Speaking on Tuesday, Nadada said the command was not formally informed about the establishment of the Fulani Nomad Vigilante team. Therefore, they cannot be held responsible for any difficulties they face due to their actions.

He said, “I am assuring you that the Nomad Vigilantes, as they call themselves, are on their own. There was no formal report to the police concerning the issue. Nobody wrote to me or called me that he was coming here (command headquarters) for anything.

“We have been working with some vigilante groups that are recognised by the government, but we will not work with any vigilante that is not recognised by the government.”

Residents in the state had raised concerns about the alleged collaboration between the police and the nomad vigilante group, as officers from the command were observed providing security during the inauguration ceremony.

However, in response to these allegations, CP Nadada clarified that the police command had only provided security at the venue of the inauguration ceremony for the 1,144-man nomad vigilante members. This measure was taken to prevent any potential disruption of law and order during the event.

“Nobody informed the command in written form or verbally about the vigilante group, but ordinarily, if there is any gathering like that, we cannot allow people to gather without providing security for them so that hoodlums will not go and hijack the gathering,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NUJ, Nasarawa State Council, Salihu Alkali, while congratulating the CP for his recent posting to the state, pledged to give the police command the needed cooperation to ensure the success of their programmes.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

Naija News learnt Bodejo was arrested around at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to reports, the Miyetti Allah boss was arrested in a joint operation by DSS operatives and some soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

His arrest is said to be connected with the recent creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

According to Punch, after the arrest of Bodejo, the security operatives drove off.

According to a source quoted by the platform, Bodejo was arrested over fears that the creation of the Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country.

The source added that the group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, hence it is not recognised by the Federal Government.