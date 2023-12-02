‘Were You Released To Come And Start Your Madness Again?’ – Miyeti Allah Leader Blasts Sunday Igboho

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo has dismissed the notice given by Sunday Igboho to Fulani herders to quit Yoruba land.

Bodejo insisted that the Nigerian constitution has given every citizen the right to live in any part of the country and pursue his or her legitimate endeavours.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, the Miyetti Allah leader claimed that some people were trying to use Igboho to heat up the situation.

Bodejo urged President Bola Tinubu to use security agencies to call Igboho to order.

According to him, “Nigeria has a constitution, which gives every citizen the right to live in any part of the country to pursue his or her legitimate endeavours. So, Sunday Igboho was released to come and start his madness again, and start giving some people quit notice; it seems that some people are trying to use him. If he were from another country, he could have been ignored, but since he is a Nigerian, he is supposed to know that Nigeria has a constitution that says everybody has the right to stay anywhere in the country.

“However, if that person commits any crime, the security agencies are supposed to arrest and charge him to court.