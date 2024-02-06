Nigerians Didn’t Vote For Hardship – Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has said Nigerians did not vote for the level of hardship being witnessed in the country.

In a post via his official X handle on Monday, Okonkwo alleged that the current hardship was “technically glitched” on Nigerians by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council said corrupt INEC officials were responsible for the hunger in the country.

Okonkwo stated the officials of the Commission were the thieves that have enthroned fellow thieves to inflict pain on Nigerians.

He wrote, “Nigerians did not vote for this level of hardship. This hardship is technically glitched on us by INEC. O’ God multiply hardship and sufferings on INEC officials that have ever rigged elections in Nigeria. They are thieves that have enthroned fellow thieves to inflict pains on us.”

You Will Pay Me Back My Money – Wike Sends Stern Warning To FCT Contractors

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned contractors handling projects in the nation’s capital that they will refund his money if their jobs are below par.

Wike gave the warning while conducting the flag-off exercise in Paikon Kore Community, Gwagwalada Area Council, in the FCT on Thursday.

According to him, the road project is among the 30km roads that are set to be constructed in the six area councils of the FCT.

The minister also assured of the availability of funds for the projects and called for diligence and good quality job from the contractors, warning that he will also visit the site to ascertain the quality and pace of work.