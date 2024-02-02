You Will Pay Me Back My Money – Wike Sends Stern Warning To FCT Contractors

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has warned contractors handling projects in the nation’s capital that they will refund his money if their jobs are below par.

Wike gave the warning while conducting the flag-off exercise in Paikon Kore Community, Gwagwalada Area Council, in the FCT on Thursday.

According to him, the road project is among the 30km roads that are set to be constructed in the six area councils of the FCT.

The minister also assured of the availability of funds for the projects and called for diligence and good quality job from the contractors, warning that he will also visit the site to ascertain the quality and pace of work.

He said, “Don’t make the mistake of thinking that I will not come here. I will come here and see what you are doing and if you don’t do it well, you will pay back my money.

“Mr President directed me to let you know that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not by mere talking. Renewed Hope Agenda is for you to see that we are ready to bring back hope to our people.

“We are ready to bring back hope to the rural populace. We are ready to make our people in the rural areas comfortable. And one of those things that will make them comfortable is to give them access to the road.”