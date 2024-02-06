Man Remanded After Failed Attempt To Murder Benue Commissioner

One Justine Yongu, residing behind Mobile Barracks in Makurdi, was brought before the Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday and detained in custody for the alleged attempted murder of Barr. Omale Omale, the Benue State Commissioner for Power and Transport.

Naija News understands that Yongu is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, assault, attempted culpable homicide, and an act of terrorism.

During the court proceedings, Yongu did not enter a plea due to jurisdictional issues.

Having heard the cases, the Chief Magistrate, Kelvin Mbanongun, adjourned the case until March 27 for further mention.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Jonah Uletu, the defendant, committed the offences on January 1 at Daudu, the venue of the primaries for the Guma 1 State Constituency’s bye-election.

He noted that the State CID in Makurdi received a distress call from CSP Bernard Adaka, the Chief Security Officer of the Government House in Makurdi, reporting that Yongu and a group of armed hoodlums had forcefully entered the venue of the primaries.

Adaka informed the police that the hoodlums brutally attacked Omale, causing him to sustain severe injuries and collapse on the spot.

According to Uletu, following the provided information, ASP Isah Yusuf, leading the men of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, swiftly apprehended Yongu at the scene while the others managed to escape into a nearby bush.

The prosecutor said the police investigation revealed that Yongu and his gang were notorious criminals, engaging in activities such as armed robbery and violent political thuggery, causing fear and distress among the people of Daudu and motorists on the Makurdi-Lafia Road.

The prosecutor further emphasized that their criminal history had inflicted immense suffering on the residents of Guma, Makurdi, and the entire state.

Uletu also highlighted that these offences violated sections 97, 266, and 230 of the Penal Code of Benue 2004, as well as Section 4(2) of the abduction, hostage taking, kidnapping, a secret cult, and similar activities prohibition law of Benue, 2017.