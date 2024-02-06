‘Open Food Reserve, There Is Hunger In Nigeria’ – Reps Urge FG

The House of Representatives has decried the state of hunger currently in Nigeria, appealing to the Federal Government to promptly unlock the food reserves and allocate grains to impoverished citizens.

Doing so, the lawmakers believe, will address the prevailing hunger crisis in the country.

Naija News understands that the call was after the approval of a motion of utmost national significance, put forth by the elected representative of Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Ibrahim Isiaka.

Isiaka, taking charge of the discussion, highlighted the challenging nature of the cost of living for Nigerians.

He expressed his concern over the escalating price of cement, despite having access to all the necessary raw materials for its production.

He said, “The House resolves to urge the Federal Government and stakeholders to immediately open the food reserves to address the hunger in our country,” the PUNCH quoted the lawmaker saying.

He also called on the apex government to boost food production and distribution.