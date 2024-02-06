Edo 2024: Azemhe Azena Joins NNPP Weeks After Dumping LP

A governorship aspirant in Edo State, Pastor Azemhe Azena, has joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) two weeks after dumping the Labour Party (LP).

Azemhe, who formally defected to NNPP on Tuesday in Benin, said he joined the party in pursuance of his political aspiration to contest the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

He said, “I will be bringing leadership and community engagement experience that will address critical issues, particularly in the area of food security to the party.”

Azena opined that his joining the party reflects his commitment to principles of good governance, transparency, and grassroots development.

The NNPP governorship aspirant, who promised to bring positive change to Edo State, called on the people of the state to join hands with the New Nigeria People’s Party to build an economically viable state.

Recall that Azemhe was among the 31 governorship aspirants on the platform of the Labour Party, but resigned his membership of the party, over alleged ill-treatment of him and his supporters.

He accused Michael Onaivi, the Akoko-Edo Local Government chairman, of alleged attack during his state-wide tour to the local government.

His letter of resignation dated January 27, 2024, was addressed to the Ward 10 Chairman of the party at Okpekpe in Etsako-East Local Government Area.