Alleged N10bn Fraud: EFCC Witness’s Sudden Sickness Stalls Yahaya Bello Cousin’s Trial

The trial of Dauda Suleiman and Ali Bello, the cousin of former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, on allegations of money laundering was stalled on Tuesday in Abuja after a prosecution witness unexpectedly fell ill during the court proceeding.

Naija News reports that Ali Bello and Suleiman are facing ten counts of prosecution from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The prosecution had summoned Rabiu Musa, an Abuja-based bureau de change operator to testify at the ongoing N1obn fraud allegations brought against the cousin of the former Kogi governor.

Musa presented two record books while being led in evidence by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN). Although the witness claimed to know the defendants, he was unable to recollect specifics about his interactions with them.

Musa denied knowing any Hudu drivers, yet one of the prosecution’s log books, designated Exhibit G, had their name on it.

The witness, who said he was illiterate and unable to read or write in English, gave his testimony via an interpreter who converted his Hausa words into English.

The witness started to feel uneasy halfway through his testimony, which led the presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, to inquire as to what was wrong.

When Musa replied that he was feeling sick and that his blood pressure had increased, the judge inquired again about whether he needed more time.

A bottle of water was provided for the witness after the judge requested one of the court staff members to acquire some for him.

After taking a sip from the bottle, the witness asked to be given some more time, and the court granted his request.

The presiding justice, Omotosho then adjourned the trial to February 13, 22, and 23.

The judge advised him to take advantage of the adjournment to take care of his health and acquaint himself with the transactions that he claimed his lads had entered in the presented record books on his behalf.

Z. E. Abass represented Bello, the first defendant, while Nureini Jimoh (SAN) defended Suleiman, the second defendant.