Yoruba Land Under Siege, Demonstrate Your Leadership – Southwest Youths Urge Gani Adams

Amid the recent surge in security threats in the Southwest, the Oodua Youth Coalition has urged the Generalissimo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, to fulfil the responsibilities of his office and safeguard the region.

Describing the recent attacks in the region as alarming, the coalition emphasized the urgency of addressing the killings of Yoruba monarchs and the abduction of schoolchildren by gunmen.

In an open letter addressed to Gani Adams, the President of the coalition, Tayo Oluyi, highlighted that Yorubaland has historically been defended by its people.

Consequently, the Aare Ona Kakanfo must exemplify the wisdom of their ancestors by taking a proactive stance and leading from the forefront in the face of current challenges.

The letter urged Gani to emulate the legacy of past Yoruba warriors and leaders and lead efforts to coordinate security-interest groups in safeguarding the region.

“I am writing with deep concern regarding the escalating insecurity in Yoruba land. Recent events in the Southwestern states indicate a disturbing trend of invasion by individuals whose sole purpose is to disrupt the peace of our people.

“The untimely demise of two Yoruba monarchs, Oba Olatunde Olusola of Imojo and Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, at the hands of gunmen within Ekiti borders, as well as the abduction of pupils from Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School in Emure-Ekiti, and the alarming explosion in Ibadan linked to foreign miners, are distressing occurrences that demand urgent attention and decisive action.

“Throughout history, the Yoruba people have upheld the tradition of securing their territory, with warriors rising to confront transgressors threatening the peace.

“Recognising that security is a collective responsibility, I implore you, as the Generalissimo of Yoruba land, to rise to the occasion and find ways to complement the government’s efforts in securing our homeland.

“Aare, the time has come to emulate the legacy of Kurumi, Ojo Iberu, Aare Latoosa, and MKO Abiola, who made significant contributions to fortifying the unity and security of our people.

“It is crucial to lead from the front, coordinating security-interest groups across the zones to quell the activities of marauders endangering our peace.

Story continues below advertisement

“I sincerely hope you heed this call and fulfil the responsibilities of your esteemed office as the Generalissimo of the Yoruba race,” the letter stated.