Why Ekiti Kidnappers Burnt School Bus Driver Alive – Parent

In a tragic development from Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, details have emerged regarding the abduction of individuals associated with the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools.

Last week’s kidnapping incident has left the community in shock, particularly after the harrowing outcome for the school’s driver, who was abducted along with several others but did not survive the ordeal.

The driver, identified as Taiwo Olugbaye, was reportedly killed and burnt by the kidnappers in the forest, marking a grim conclusion to the abduction saga.

This incident has raised concerns about the escalating security challenges in the region.

According to reports from Naija News, while the kidnapped pupils and their teachers were eventually released, their freedom allegedly came at a steep price.

A viral clip circulating on social media shows the released victims in a state of exhaustion, with audible distress from parents witnessing the condition of their children.

A parent of one of the victims disclosed that the community, including local residents and those living abroad, rallied together to collect the ransom demanded by the abductors.

It is understood that the sum of N15 million, alongside food, tramadol, milk, and hard drinks, was provided to secure the release of the children and teachers.

He said, “We had challenges locating them. When we first entered the forest, we spent about two hours without seeing the kidnappers. We had to go back and forth before we saw those who asked us to bring the money. They took us into the bush that was far from where we parked the motorcycle that we took there.

“We gave them what they demanded, and they released the pupils and teachers to us. Nine persons were kidnapped, but eight persons were released; we didn’t see the ninth person.

“As they collected the money, they said we should run off. I cannot say specifically the location in the forest. It is between Ondo and Ekiti states. We entered around Ago Panu along Owo-Ikare Road in Ondo State and went deep into the expansive forest.

“When they released the victims to us, I embraced my family members. I thank God for the reunion. It was one of them who said that they shot the driver dead.”

Asked why the driver was killed, the parent said: “The children told us that they (kidnappers) asked for the phone number of relatives to call from each of them in the forest.

“The driver told them he didn’t know that of his wife and school proprietor off-hand. This made them angry, and they hit him with their gun.

“For five days, he was writhing in pains from the injury he sustained. On Saturday morning, he was shot dead and painfully, his body was burnt to ashes. It was a bitter and terrifying experience for the little children, especially looking at how the driver was killed.”