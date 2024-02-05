“These People Can Go To Jail; After All, Many Of Them Did Not Support You” – Father Mbaka Tells Tinubu

Outspoken clergyman and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Revd Father Ejike Mbaka, has called on President Bola Tinubu to go all out and deal with cabals in the nation’s petroleum sector.

According to Mbaka, Nigerians are suffering untold levels of hardship, and the President needs to exhibit the political will and readiness towards solving the country’s problems.

Speaking further during his homily at the Adoration ground on Sunday, the catholic priest said the corruption in the petroleum sector calls for grave concern, and the President needs to beam his searchlight on what’s going on in the sector.

According to him, fixing the refineries and getting the cabals in the petroleum sector out of the way shouldn’t be a problem if President Tinubu has the political will to do the needful.

The priest added that most of the cabals reaping Nigeria off in the petroleum sector didn’t support Tinubu’s election bid, so it should be easy for the President to go after them and put them in prison for economic sabotage.

“Mr President, you can do it; to fix Nigeria is not difficult if the leader has the will power.

“I know that this one will make national news but let it be.

“What is happening in the oil sector? How many barrels are being produced and how many dollars are in the Nigerian account?

“A country like Nigeria that exports millions of barrels of oil per month, how much are we saving?

“Why is it difficult up till now to fix other refineries? Who are the cabals? Can’t they be de-canibalized? Cabals can be de-canibalized if the president has the will power; hell will not fall, heaven will not fall.

“These people can go to jail; after all, many of them did not support you; so why are you protecting them? Mr President, wake up, God is watching you to see what you can do,” Mbaka said.

Speaking further, the priest lamented the challenges in the country and the hardship ordinary Nigerians are facing on a daily basis.

“Our hearts are broken; go to our schools, see how messy the government schools are; are we taking care of our teachers and our doctors? Look at how they are- when they travel abroad, they begin to mine money in pounds and dollars.

“Teachers once they retire, no gratuity, no pension; the hearts of the retirees are broken; let there be a law that will bring solution to all these maladies.

“Heartbreak everywhere, look at our police and military, their hearts are also broken; what kind of guns are the policemen using? When the senior squad passes, they will kill the policemen on the watchpost and carry their guns and run away. What happens to their families when their husbands die on the duty post?

“No compensation; the next one minute, they chase them out of the barrack; those who are in Borno forest fighting Boko Haram, what is happening to their families at home? Who is taking care of them?

“The hearts of their family members are broken, shattered; they are fighting those with bombs with catapult; those people they are fighting are carrying launchers;

“How many young men have we buried and still burying; insecurity everywhere,” Mbaka lamented.

The Catholic priest called on the government to tackle insecurity in the country so the killings, kidnappings and other criminal acts would not lead to a food crisis when farmers are unable to go to their farms as a result of insecurity.

Mbaka warned that even politicians are not safe with the way things are going in the country.

He said, “We are asking people to go to the farm and produce; but if you enter the farm, herdsmen with AK-47 will enter the farm and kill the farmers, who will go to the farm anymore?

“Hunger, as I told you last two years, has not even started; I won’t tell you lies; everybody should be meaningfully engaged, start something.

“In Nkerefi last time, about six women who were farming were killed and their stomachs brought out; who will go to the farm there again? The fear is there.

“Even politicians who think they are safe in their comfort zone, you are not safe because the level of insecurity will come to your doorstep one day.”