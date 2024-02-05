Scores Of Terrorists Killed As Nigerian Army Storms Strongholds In Katsina Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed terrorists hideouts and killed scores of them in Katsina State.

The force disclosed that the mission was carried out by a joint operation of its air component of Operation Hadarin Daji and troops of the Nigerian Army.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the NAF fighter jet engaged in joint operation specifically bombarded the terrorists strongholds at Tora Hills in Safana Local Government Area of the state to enable the ground troops carry out successful clearance operations.

Gabkwet statement reads:”A well planned and coordinated joint operation between the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji and the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on 30 January 2024, has led to the elimination of several terrorists and destruction of their enclave located on Tora Hills in Safana Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

“The location was first struck by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, after which the ground troops successfully mopped up fleeing terrorists. “Footages from the Battle Damage Assessment as well as feedback received from other sources revealed that the air strikes significantly degraded the capabilities of the terrorists which then facilitated a hitch free clearance operation by troops of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

“The joint operation did not only result in the neutralisation of several terrorists and destruction of their hideouts on the hill but also offered the ground troops the opportunity to ascend and clear Tsora Hill, which had hitherto served as a hiding place for terrorists in Safana LGA.”