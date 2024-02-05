President Tinubu To Flag Off Lagos Red Line Rail Project End Of February

President Bola Tinubu will flag off the Lagos Red Line Rail project in the last week of February 2024.

This development was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, according to his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in a post via the X platform on Monday.

The aide said Sanwo-Olu, yesterday visited the headquarters of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Dalian, China, to conclude the conversations with the top management of the company on the purchase of new rolling stock for the Blue and Red rail lines in Lagos State.

He quoted the Governor to have affirmed the commitment of his administration to reducing the traffic congestion in Lagos, which is the first ‘T’ in the THEMES+ Agenda which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu declared that he is expecting the new rolling stock to arrive in December this year, while the company also reassured the Lagos State Governor that the additional rolling stock will be delivered by the end of the year.

Gawat, in his post, added that Governor Sanwo-Olu also said President Bola Tinubu will flag off the Red Line Rail project in the last week of February based on Mr President’s expectations.