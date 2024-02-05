Thugs Attack Fubara’s Supporters During Supreme Court Victory Rally

There was tension earlier today in Rivers State after the celebration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Supreme Court victory in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state was disrupted by some political thugs.

Naija News learnt that Fubara’s supporters had conveyed in the council area to celebrate the governor’s recent victory at the court, but the event could not hold as some youths, believed to be following the Council Chairman’s instructions, caused damage to canopies and chairs at the original venue.

However, the event was smoothly relocated to another location, where the Council Chairman addressed the allegations and clarified the situation. Subsequently, the rally proceeded successfully, ChannelsTelevision reported.

Addressing journalists on the development, Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hope Ikiriko, said: “We are aware that the state government has done theirs at the state level, it is important that we also domesticate it by having our own thanksgiving here in the local government. I will also urge you to carry on even in your local government, it’s important you carry out such thanksgiving.

“I will leave you very soon, but I will urge that we conduct ourselves very well. We have advised ourselves, and I am sure the Assembly member will inform you and convey the message of security agents and our office; we sat down and tried to sort ways to ensure peace in this programme.”

In spite of the efforts made by hooligans to disrupt the event by damaging the canopies and chairs at the initial venue, the attendance at the programme was remarkable, the media house reported.

learnt that notable figures such as past and present lawmakers, commissioners, and the representative of the Governor were also present.

The leader of Governor Fubara’s supporters in Ahoada West, Sokari Goodboy, and one of the four Assembly members who remain loyal to him, called upon the presidency and the police high command to take note of this provocative action.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara’s representative and a former Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, advised the crowd not to be intimidated by rumours suggesting that they would be suspended from the PDP, along with other threats.

In addition, the supporters welcomed defectors from the opposition party into the People’s Democratic Party, showing their support for Governor Fubara.

The celebration to commemorate the governor’s victory at the Supreme Court has been ongoing throughout the state, with supporters organizing street processions and open-air thanksgiving services.