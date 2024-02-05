Gov Yusuf Of Kano To Meet Tinubu Over Hardship In The Country

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has disclosed his intention to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the level of hardship and hunger facing the people of the land.

The Governor revealed his intention on Monday during a meeting with the business community and other stakeholders at the Kano State Government House.

Yusuf said he intends to personally visit President Tinubu to ask for his intervention in curbing the challenges of people in Kano State, which is his own constituency, even though he is aware the challenge is nationwide.

He said, “I will personally go and ask President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and check the prevailing hunger situation in Kano State, so as to save our people from starvation.

“We know that other parts of the country are experiencing the same thing, but we will make a case for Kano State, being our constituency.”

He added that measures must be taken to address inflation and alleviate the suffering of the people. The Governor appealed to the business community to play their part by avoiding hoarding of food stuff.

“The purpose of this gathering is to fine-tune modalities on how to address the menace of high inflation, because people are really suffering, and we need to do something about this.

“We are begging you the business community to please shun hoarding of foodstuff in warehouses, please bring it out and sell it to the public to curtail the high increase of food stuff, especially at this moment that fasting of Ramadan is quite approaching,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Governor promised that the government would do everything possible to provide an enabling environment to the business community and called on the business sector to reciprocate the government’s goodwill by paying their taxes adequately.