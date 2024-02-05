Edo Guber: Why Gov. Makinde Rejected PDP’s Appointment

Details of why the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, declined his appointment as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) committee for ward congresses in Edo State has emerged.

According to a letter addressed to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, Makinde said the notification of appointment came late, and he had already lined up some other state engagements.

According to the Oyo Governor, he received PDP’s letter on Friday, February 2, 2024, for a congress scheduled for February 3 and 4, 2024.

Apart from his initial state engagements, Makinde also added that the fact that the letter came late, means he could not properly review any actions taken by the Directorate of Organisation before my appointment.

He said: “Let me begin by first thanking the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for nominating me to serve as chairman of this very crucial and sensitive committee. However, given that I was notified of my appointment as the chairman of this very important committee on Friday, February 2, 2024, for a congress scheduled for February 3 and 4, 2024, I regret to inform the NWC that I will be declining this appointment as I have prior state engagements for these dates. The late notification also means that I could not properly review any actions taken by the Directorate of Organisation before my appointment.”

Naija News understands Bature also wrote to the governor, acknowledging the receipt of his letter declining his appointment.

Bature said: “This is to officially confirm the receipt of your letter dated Friday, February 2, 2024, and received today, February 3, 2024, declining your appointment as the Chairman of the Edo State three-man ad-hoc ward congresses electoral committee for the purposes of electing three delegates at the ward congresses scheduled to hold on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

“The exercise is governed by rules and regulation as contained in the ‘PDP Electoral Guidelines for Governorship Primary Election,’ made available to all. Pursuant to this guideline, there are provisions for the Electoral Appeal Panel whose mandate among others is to hear and consider appeals and petitions arising from the conduct of the exercise. It is, therefore, advisable for any aggrieved aspirant to forward his or her petition to the Electoral Appeal Panel.”

Recall that after the congress was concluded, Governor Godwin Obaseki lamented the absence of Makinde but said the absence of the Oyo Governor does not invalidate the process.

Also, nine out of eleven aspirants of the PDP for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State shunned the congress.