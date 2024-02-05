Edo: Akpata Reveals What Will Happen If He Loses LP Governorship Ticket

A governorship candidate under the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has revealed what he will do if he loses the ticket of the party.

According to Akpata, he will remain in the party even if rigged out in the primary election.

He disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

More than 28 aspirants are vying for the ticket of the party but the former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) said he was not scared of anyone.

When asked if he believed in the process that will produce the candidate of the party, Akpata said he had his concerns having watched keenly the process in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

He said, “There are definitely glitches and I hope that those who superintended over the affairs will go back to the drawing board and ensure that we don’t have a repeat of what we had in those states.”

While noting that these developments called for concern, he said if he was “played out” during the primaries, “I am a democrat and a good sportsman. If I lose, I will go home.

“Political harlotry is not one of my strong points. I came to this party because I believe in what the party stands for. If some of the operators of the party are behaving in an underhanded manner, that does not mean the party has changed.

“What you do is to ensure that you enthrone leadership that works in tandem with the objectives of the party. The solution is not to jump ship. You are not going to hear of me jumping ship to another party.”

Akpata revealed that he does not have the support of the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

He added that Obi would endorse whoever emerged as the candidate of the party in the state.

He said, “Put yourself in the shoes of Mr Peter Obi, 28 aspirants on the field, do you really think he will endorse one above others?

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr Peter Obi is a friend of mine, he knows about my ambition, we have talked about it but I expect no less from him. He’s a democrat, he’s fair, he’s just, he’s equitable. So, what he would do is wait for the process to play out.”