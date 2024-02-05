Labour Party, ADP Win Big In Plateau Rerun Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Daniel Asama, as the winner of the House of Representatives rerun election for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. James Garba, announced Asama as the victor after he reportedly garnered 66,422 votes, surpassing his closest competitor, Mohammed Gwani of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who received 61,670 votes.

In a similar development, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang, has been declared the winner of the Plateau North senatorial rerun election.

The Returning Officer for the senatorial rerun election, Prof. Nestor Chagok, disclosed the results of the Saturday polls in the early hours of Monday, Naija News reports.

According to him, Dachungyang secured 122,442 votes, defeating his closest rival, Yakub Muhammad Safiu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who obtained 53,980 votes.

The LP’s candidate, Barr. Gyang Zi, received a total of 33,243 votes, whereas Christopher Musa Giwa, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), garnered 39,132 votes.

It is worth noting that in the previous year, the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified the election of Musa Agah from the PDP and Sen. Simon Mwadkon, and mandated a fresh election to be conducted within 90 days.

Furthermore, the PDP was not included on the ballot paper by INEC due to the aforementioned court ruling.