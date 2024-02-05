AFCON: Watching Manuel Neuer Before Games Motivates Me — Nwabali

Outstanding Super Eagles Goalie, Stanley Nwabili has revealed that he loves watching videos of German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer before matches.

Making this disclosure while speaking in an interview at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament, Nwabili, who has been very pivotal to the Super Eagles’ outstanding run at the Nations Cup, considered Neuer as his role model.

“I love playing my PlayStation, I love watching my role model, I love watching Manuel Neuer even before my game, even two days before my game, even in the dressing room, I always watch him, and even before my game, I always play my PlayStation,” the Super Eagles goalkeeper said in a clip posted on the official X handle of renowned Nigerian sports influencer, Pooja.

Meanwhile, former South African player, Junior Khanye believes his country’s national team, Bafana Bafana have met their Waterloo in the 2023 AFCON.

Naija News recalls that South Africa recorded a 2-0 defeat in their opening 2023 AFCON game which was against Mali. They bounced back by defeating Namibia 4-0 in their second group stage game and ended the group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw with Tunisia.

They stunned football enthusiasts on January 30 when they defeated the tournament’s favourites, Morocco 2-0 in the round of 16. They, however, struggled against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals and managed to win via a penalty shootout.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, the Bafana Bafana will be tested against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who have conceded just a goal in five games so far in the tournament.

Due to the unconvincing win against Cape Verde, Junior Khanye, who is a former South Africa under-23 international, argued that his team stands no chance against Nigeria.

He, however, pointed out the commanding performance of South Africa’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who saved four penalties in five shootouts against Cape Verde.