Soldiers Take Over Kwara Town Over Monarch’s Killing

Security forces have taken over Koro town situated in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Naija News reports that the takeover followed over followed the horrific shooting that led to the death of the Onikoro of Koro, Oba Segun Aremu, in his palace, on Thursday night.

It was gathered that the gunmen also kidnapped the monarch’s wife and two neighbours during the attack.

However, a local resident spoke on the condition of anonymity told Punch Newspaper that the area had been roped off by police, Nigerian Army soldiers, and other security personnel to protect the town’s citizens.

The source said, “Policemen and soldiers have come here to the town. They are present here, fully armed with their Armoured Personnel Carrier and have commenced a stop-and-search operation on residents to ensure that there is security.

“They are not harassing any passerby; they are just here to prevent the recurrence of the tragedy. They have been joined by local vigilante groups and hunters in town and they have been combing the forests in the town to catch bandits or kidnappers that might be nesting in the forest and possibly rescue their victims.”

The late monarch’s younger brother informed the newspaper on Friday that bandits had been terrorizing the town for several years and that many locals had fled their farms to protect themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

However, in a statement released on Friday, the Kwara State Police Command spokesperson, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, revealed that the command had started an investigation and pledged to apprehend and bring charges against those responsible for the monarch’s murder.