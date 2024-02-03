Voting Begins In Surulere Constituency 1 Bye-election To Replace Femi Gbajabiamila (Photos)

Voting has commenced in the Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos State for the House of Representatives seat.

The election is to replace Femi Gbajabiamila who resigned after he was appointed as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Twelve candidates from different political parties are jostling to occupy the Surulere Federal Constituency I seat in the Federal house of representatives and according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Surulere Federal Constituency 1, consists of six Electoral wards with two hundred and fifty eight polling units.

Details later…