Re-Run: Voting Begins In Bayelsa

Accreditation and voting have commenced in the run-off election for State Constituency 2 in the Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State.

Accreditation and voting at Polling Unit 6, Ward 7, Gbarain, for the Run-off State Constituency election in Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State.

Voters are standing in the queue to cast their votes for candidates of their choice.

Soldiers, policemen and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are present to ensure a peaceful electoral process around the polling units.

Bye-Election: IGP Bans Security Aides Of VIPs From Polling Booths, Places Restriction On Vehicle Movement

Ahead of the bye-elections and run offs scheduled to take place on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has banned security aides to VIPs from polling boots.

Issuing this ban in a statement singed by Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP also placed a restriction on vehicle movements in the 26 states where the bye-elections and run offs will be taking place.

Naija News reports that the the police explained that it took the decision to prevent interference.