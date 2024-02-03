Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 3rd February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 3rd February 2024.

Saturday PUNCH: There are strong indications that the Federal Government is mulling a policy that will result in the conversion of foreign currencies in domiciliary accounts of citizens to naira to stabilise the national currency, which earlier this week recorded its worst performance in history. If it goes ahead with the plan, the government will order the conversion of foreign currencies sitting idly in individuals’ and corporate organisations’ domiciliary accounts to naira at a rate to be determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Guardian: Nigerians are in for more economic hardship induced by inflation as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) exchange rate for clearance of imported goods to N1,356.883 per 1$.

The Nation: The Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are working on fresh initiatives to rescue the naira, according to hints yesterday. The Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, yesterday met with CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukoyede to strategise on stabilising the beleaguered currency.

Daily Trust: A total of 4,613,291 Nigerians who have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are expected to participate in today’s by-elections to replace members who died or resigned their memberships of the national and state assemblies, as well as rerun elections at designated constituencies or polling units (PUs) as ordered by the election appeal tribunals.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.