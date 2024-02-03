Labour Party Speaks On Getting N50m From Gov Alia To Help Its Candidate Defeat APC In Benue Bye-election

The Benue State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has denied receiving N50m donation from Governor Hyacinth Alia to help its candidate win the Saturday bye-election in Guma 1 state constituency.

The LP made the denial while debunking reports that Governor Alia offered the party a huge sum of money to its candidate, Peter China, to enable him defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Uche Terwase Peter.

There had been reports that Alia was not pleased with the emergence of Peter as the APC candidate, hence the plot for him to fail at the polls.

However, the LP chairman in Benue State, Ibrahim Doko, told newsmen in Lafia on Friday that the party is not in any form of connivance or alliance with Governor Alia concerning the bye-election and has not received any money to that effect.

Idoko said the party is ready to win the bye-election with the support of the people.

He said, “The allegation that Governor Hyacinth Alia gave N50 million to our candidate for Guma 1 state constituency seat, Hon. Peter China is not true. It is the figment of the imagination of those who produced such narratives.

“The Labour Party in Benue State is Independent and we are working very closely with our candidate for tomorrow’s by-election. We have never had any contact with the governor, so the narrative is incorrect.

“We are prepared for the by-election and optimistic of getting victory because our candidate is a grassroot politician who had impacted greatly in the lives of his people.”

While urging people to stop spreading fake news, the LP chairman called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents to ensure a level playing ground in the bye-election.

“We have been assured of a level-playing ground for all political parties, so we have nothing to worry about. If our political opponents are having issues in their parties, they should not bother to involve the Labour Party through lies and misinformation because we will never be distracted,” the Benue LP chairman added.