‘Please Help, People Are Suffering’ – Fuji Singer, Kwam1 Begs Tinubu Amidst Economic Hardship

Veteran fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, has pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to offer urgent solutions to the worsening economic crisis confronting the nation.

Naija News reports that Kwam1 while performing at a recent event, said the current economic hardship in the country needs urgent attention and remedy.

The singer noted that Nigerians are angered by the excruciating economic crunch, urging the President to take action in order to tackle the current economic challenges.

He said, “President Tinubu, I know you are a very lovely person and I believe you can fix Nigeria. People are suffering, and with the increase in petrol prices, insecurity, people are not smiling. There is growing anger. People are hungry. People are angry. Tinubu, please help us.”

Meanwhile, Kwam1, has debunked reports of a crisis in his marriage to Nigerian businesswoman, Emmanuella Ropo.

Naija News reports that the couple who got married in September 2021 made headlines after the Mayegun of Ijebuland failed to celebrate his wife on her birthday via his social media page on January 1, 2024.

However, in a post via his Instagram page the musician refuted the claims that there is trouble in their marriage.

Kwam1 shared a photo of himself and his wife on their wedding day, describing the day as “glorious and never to be forgotten”.

Story continues below advertisement

The 66-year-old ace singer also said the rumours about experiencing marital crisis were the “work of lazy-minded people gathering unfounded stories to trend”.