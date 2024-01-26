Fuji Singer, Kwam1 Speaks On Purported Marital Crisis

Veteran Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate or Kwam1, has debunked reports of a crisis in his marriage to Nigerian businesswoman, Emmanuella Ropo.

Naija News reports that the couple who got married in September 2021 made headlines after the Mayegun of Ijebuland failed to celebrate his wife on her birthday via his social media page on January 1, 2024.

However, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, the musician refuted the claims that there is trouble in their marriage.

Kwam1 shared a photo of himself and his wife on their wedding day, describing the day as “glorious and never to be forgotten”.

The 66-year-old ace singer also said the rumours about experiencing marital crisis were the “work of lazy-minded people gathering unfounded stories to trend”.

He wrote, “A glorious day like this day in history of Ijebuland, can never be forgotten in 100 years from today.

“For some lazy minded people gathering unfounded stories just to trend like what you doing is God given talent.

“Ibaje eniyan kodase Olorun duro. Be buwa-buwa kole dunwa, ipati e un poose laasan, eebu tee buwa yeye yin 0. Alayonuso emu kokoro etillekun ete sobolo.”