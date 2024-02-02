NCPC: Bishop Adegbite Resumes Office Following Appointment By President Tinubu

Bishop Stephen Adegbite has officially taken office as the 4th Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The announcement, made in January 2024 by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, also included the introduction of eight other new board members of the Commission.

Bishop Adegbite’s appointment, effective from January 4, is set for a term of five years, in alignment with the NCPC enabling Act of 2007.

The inauguration took place at the NCPC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, where Bishop Adegbite was warmly welcomed by new board members representing the North Central and South South geopolitical zones, members of the clergy, and other distinguished guests.

During a press briefing, the new NCPC boss described his new role as “divine” and a “new dawn” for the Commission, promising a renewed hope and satisfaction for all stakeholders.

He expressed his commitment to advancing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and highlighted his extensive experience in the pilgrimage sector as a valuable asset for propelling the NCPC forward.

Bishop Adegbite reaffirmed Israel as the paramount pilgrimage destination for Nigerian Christians, encouraging continuous prayers for peace in Jerusalem and announcing plans to “reopen the Jerusalem gate very soon.”

He also acknowledged the familiarity of the NCPC environment, given his previous interactions with about half of the Commission’s staff, and assured them of a positive and inclusive administration under his leadership.

With a rich background as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Metropolitan Bishop of the Methodist Church in Ikeja, Lagos, and former Director of Planning and Strategy to the immediate past CAN President, Bishop Adegbite brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the NCPC.

He vowed to serve as a servant leader, emphasizing collaboration and unity within the Commission.