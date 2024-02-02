I Have Shown Commitment, Determination To Education – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said his government has demonstrated its commitment and determination to ensure substantial improvement in the education sector.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday in a message at the 31st/ 32nd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

Represented by the National Universities Commission (NUC) chairman, Professor Chinedu Nwajuba, President Tinubu said over N2.18 trillion has been allocated to education in the 2024 budget,

He asserted that the amount allocated to education this fiscal year is 80 per cent higher than that of last year, adding that the education sector got the second highest sectoral allocation in the 2024 budget.

Tinubu said the move was to address the challenges of welfare workers in the sector, infrastructure and other facilities that would enhance teaching, learning and innovation in the education sector.

“My administration is determined to ensure substantial improvement in the education sector. Pursuant to this, we are increasing funding for this critical sector, which is clearly demonstrated by our allocation of N2.18 trillion to the education sector in the 2024 Appropriation Bill, more than 80 per cent higher than the N1.29 trillion allotted in 2023,” he declared

Speaking on the student loan scheme, Tinubu said, “As you are all aware, I have assented to the Student Loan Act, implementation of which will commence in January 2024. We expect that with this, indigent students would stay in school rather than drop out as had been the case for many in the past.”

While acknowledging that the country is facing security challenges on different fronts, he said it had necessitated the increased deployment of resources to address the same

The President said the situation is affecting the availability of funds for addressing other sectoral needs.

Story continues below advertisement

He said: “We shall, however, continue to ensure that our campuses remain safe and conducive for learning.”