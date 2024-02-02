Did You Interprete What Ganduje Said From Greek Language? – Aide Knocks Galadima

Senior Special Assistant to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman on Public Enlightenment, Oliver Okpala has urged Nigerians to ignore the allegations against his principal, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News recalls that a New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain, Buba Galadima had claimed that Ganduje, harbours hatred for the people of Kano State.

However, reacting to the NNPP chieftain allegations via a statement, Okpala insisted that Galadima’s submission was a wrong narrative and interpretation of Ganduje’s stance

He accused Galadima of being controversial and advised him to push for peace to reign in the country’s political space.

The aide insisted that Galadima was trying to create bad blood between Ganduje and the people of Kano, as well as the leadership of the NNPP.

He said: “What Dr. Ganduje said in Kano to his teeming supporters and lovers was very simple. Ganduje, who spoke in Hausa language, reminded them of the need to be loyal, law abiding and supportive of their party, irrespective of the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement, stressing his commitment as the National Chairman of the APC to lead the party with peace, love, decorum and dignity.

“One, therefore, wonders if Galadima’s interpretation of what Ganduje said in Hausa was from Greek language which has no similarity with Hausa language or mere mischief.

“Galadima should now be acting and speaking like a father and as an elder statesman, so that the younger generation would look at him as a centre point for political wisdom. He should learn from Ganduje who speaks with great wisdom, dignity and love for the county.

“Galadima should be reminded that the people of Kano State love and cherish Ganduje as a political leading light, and no amount of blackmail against him can change this.

“It is time for our elder statesmen to embrace the path of political rectitude so that they can bequeath to the younger generation, a clean political space garnished with peace, love and unity.”